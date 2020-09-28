The Oelwein Public Library, 201 E. Charles, will host Eulenspiegel Puppets with a new drive-in puppet show for all ages on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
The family friendly show will feature the adventures animals are having while humans are limiting their community contacts, based on true stories of animal antics during a pandemic, with an appearance from Mother Earth.
No charge. Register for a parking spot by calling 319-283-1515 or stopping in the library. Be sure to give the size of vehicle you will be driving. Parking will be staggered for proper distancing and viewing and is limited to 25 vehicles. Just like at a drive-in movie, you will be instructed on what FM radio station to tune into for sound.