Registration for Sacred Heart students is now open on the Power School website for those families wishing to register their children electronically.
The school will be open to help families to register on Thursday, Aug. 8, from 9 a.m. until noon.
Students who will be in preschool or any students in kindergarten through sixth grade are welcome to come and register for school. If the registration times listed do not fit your schedule, parents may call the school at 319-283-1366 to set up an appointment. Persons should enter through the west doors of the school to register students.