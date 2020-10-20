Cross-country athletes, the Pony Hollow 15K Run, a Clayton County Conservation trail fundraiser, will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday in Elkader.
Pre-registration is required and is available through Thursday at 11:59 p.m., at getmeregistered.com/PonyHollow or call 563-245-1516. Cost is $35.
Packet pickup will be 7:30-8:45 a.m. on race day at the Floral Hall shelter house located in the Elkader City Park where parking and restrooms are.
The race will start promptly at 9 a.m. at the Elkader Little League Park, a block south from City Park across the street from the south trailhead on the corner of South High Street and Highway 13.
For details, visit claytoncountyconservation.org/ponyhollow15k.