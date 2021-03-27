The Oelwein District has filled over half its 40 pre-kindergarten registration slots and a registration form will stay active through the summer, Principal Justin McGuinness told the Daily Register on Thursday.
“Pre-K registration went very well, I thought,” McGuinness said, in sharing the signup amount. A registration event was held on March 17. Families may continue to register online at tinyurl.com/4usjb8y6.
“There is no real deadline for Pre-K registration, thus no penalty,” he said. “As we get closer to the school year, our Pre-K teachers will reach out to those families that have signed up.”
Those with questions may email McGuinness at jmcguinness@oelwein.k12.ia.us.
Currently 83 pre-k students attend the Oelwein Schools, Iowa Department of Education figures from December 2020 show.
“That 83 number does include Head Start students,” McGuinness said.
For Head Start, income guidelines apply. For more information or to apply, call Northeast Iowa Community Action Corp. Family Services at 319-283-2510 or visit neicac.org.
Find the Oelwein office hours under the contact-us tab: Monday and Wednesday 8 a.m. to noon and 1-3:30 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to noon. Forms are under the programs menu tab, then Head Start. Persons will need to supply proof of income, which varies by program, and proof of child’s birth date.
An inquiry about registration numbers for Head Start Friday morning was not returned by the close of their day.