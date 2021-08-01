Online registration for the Oelwein School District is underway. Almost any students returning to the district can only be registered online through the Infinite Campus Parent Portal from July 26-Aug. 6. For information about registering for the alternative high school, call the high school office at 319-283-2731 after Aug. 2. The district hopes to keep registration fully remote this year, per its website.
Log in to the Parent Portal — at oelweinia.infinitecampus.org/campus/portal/oelwein.jsp — click “More” at the bottom-left, and click “Online Registration” to begin.
No internet? The school district will be providing guest access outside its school buildings.
If you do not have access to a computer or mobile device, if you have trouble accessing the Parent Portal, or if you need a little extra help during the registration process, call their registration help line at 319-238-8895 between 8 a.m. and noon, Monday through Friday.
Students who are new to the district or have not previously been enrolled in Little Husky’s pre-k program can be registered at the shortened link, rb.gy/wtgli4. Then call the registration help line above to complete the process.
After successfully registering students for school, remember to contact the transportation department to set up transit for students if needed.
Oelwein Online is open to all Iowa residents and is fully free, according to the school district. The K-12 program provides small class sizes and a laptop to each student. It attained 2020 accreditation from the Department of Education.
Little Husky Childcare and Preschool will be offering virtual preschool and pre-kindergarten beginning in 2021.
Students on an individualized education plan are subject to IEP team placement.
Students may also dual-enroll, taking courses online, in-person and participating in activities.
See above for registration info or call 319-238-8898 for details about Oelwein Online.
For details, fees and clickable links, visit oelweinschools.com/parents/registration-information.
For activity passes and driver’s education classes, call the high school office after Aug. 2 at 319-283-3536, ext. 2. Reduced fees are available by approved meal application only.