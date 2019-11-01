Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Remember to set your clocks back this weekend

Daylight saving time in Iowa ends at 2 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 3, so remember to set your clocks back one hour. Daylight saving time 2019 began at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 10.

Tags