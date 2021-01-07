Renovations designed to improve staff safety and provide more space for office workers are going on at Oelwein City Hall. Most of the work is being done in the former police department headquarters that has been unusable space since the department moved to its new building a few years ago.
Back in November, the Council approved a budget of $65,500 to fix problems and then redo the area. Up until then, the Council had tabled large improvement plans for City Hall, putting funds toward other projects deemed more important.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger explained that a better separation between the office and the public is something that needed improvement before the pandemic. Now, with the renovations, room will be provided for proper social distancing, as well.
This reuse will allow employees to work together while having separate workspaces and will also provide a clear separation between the office and the public for staff safety. The interior entrance for the public will be changed to the former police department entrance.
Each office worker will have their own office space with a large window for full view of fellow employees. The former communications area at the entrance to the old police department will be a lobby with a service window for the public to do business through.
Water and moisture issues have been tackled and now it is time to put the pieces back together. There is still quite a work list that includes new flooring, mop board, paint, lights, some drywall, new ceiling tiles, carpet, and cable management in the necessary places.
In the area where jail cells once stood, new restrooms are being constructed. The Council approved a contract with Steve’s Construction of Oelwein for the work and Mulfinger said completion of the renovation is on schedule with plans to be operational and open by late winter/early spring. He said the improvements should help City Hall last for many more years.