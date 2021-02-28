DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday announced the availability of an eligibility precheck for the new Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program, which will begin accepting full applications this month.
The precheck is available at iowahousingrecovery.com.
The program is designed to provide eligible COVID-19 impacted Iowans with rent and utility assistance for up to 12 months. Funds for renters approved for assistance will be paid directly to landlords and utility service providers.
The program is expected to be available through at least Sept. 30, or until funds are exhausted.
The state was awarded $195 million for the program through the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.
“At no fault of their own, many Iowans are struggling to pay their rent and utility bills as a result of lost income from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Reynolds said in a news release. “Last year, we were able to use $30 million in coronavirus relief funds to keep 14,000 Iowans in their homes. The Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program will help us do even more, providing substantial assistance to struggling Iowans who are facing eviction.”
General eligibility requirements require that applicants:
• Be current renters earning no more than 80% of their county’s area median income;
• have experienced a documented financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; and
• can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability which may include a past due utility or rent notice or eviction notice.
Assistance to be available through the program includes:
• Rent assistance for past due and future payments.
• Utility Payments owed at time of application (no future payments)
Eligible past due rent and utility payments may cover costs incurred no earlier than March 13, 2020. Future rent payments may be awarded for up to three months at a time and will require a subsequent application. Renters may receive a total of up to 12 months of combined rent and utility assistance through the program.