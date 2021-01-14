Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The annual rental property registration season has arrived. Like last year, single family homes are $85, and buildings with multiple units are $85 per building plus $25 for each additional unit. For example, a triplex is $135 ($85+25+25) to register. All rental properties must be registered, even if only occupied for part of a year.

The annual deadline to renew or register all rental properties is March 1. Failure to do so will result in a late fee of $10 per day, up to $300, per property. Even if a property has already passed rental inspection and is compliant, registration is still required.

To register rentals, go to the city website at: cityofoelwein.org/departments/communitydevelopment-department.html and follow the bright yellow “register” link.

 
 
 

