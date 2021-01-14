...Moderate to Heavy Snow Expected for Some This Evening...
.Through 8 PM, a band of moderate to heavy snow will be found
mainly south of Interstate 94. Hourly snow rates will be in the
half to 1 inch range. Travel will go from slippery to hazardous
and potentially dangerous this evening.
A lull in precipitation is looking likely for much of the area
overnight before additional lighter snow moves in during the day
Friday. Parts of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota, closer to
Interstate 35, are more likely to see a steadier snow through the
entire time period.
Confidence has recently decreased some with the final snow totals.
This is due to radar and model trends showing that the heaviest
snow may be shifting more toward western Wisconsin. In addition,
questions remain on how much of a lull we see overnight and how
far north and west said lull extends. Finally, warmer temperatures
in the valleys may lower snow amounts some. As of now, expect
totals of 6 to 10 inches in much of southeast Minnesota with
lesser amounts elsewhere.
Keep up to date on the weather and consider altering travel plans
this evening. If you must travel, be sure to check road
conditions prior to departing.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
