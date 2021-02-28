WESTGATE — A 63-year-old man who said he started a fire in his bedroom to stay warm escaped injury Friday night when it spread, gutting the house.
Westgate Fire and Ambulance responded to a house fire at 105 Olive St. in Westgate, shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, according to Westgate Fire Chief Bill Kime.
David Leyh, the occupant living in the house was outside with his dog, when the firefighters arrived to knock down the fire.
"Leyh said that his electric heaters in the house were not working, so he lit a fire in the bedroom of the house with his mail and newspapers for heat," Kime said in the release. "He said that the whole house was on fire before he knew."
Leyh was transported to the Hospital by Westgate Ambulance.
Westgate Fire was on scene for 3.5 hours.
Alliant Energy was called in to shut off electricity.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office was also called in along with the State Fire Marshall.The American Red Cross was also notified.
There were no injuries of fire personal. The call is still under investigation.
The single-story house was built in 1905, according to online Fayette County records.