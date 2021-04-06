Northeast Iowa has been abnormally dry, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
From March 17-30 much of Northeast Iowa, Southeast Minnesota and Western Wisconsin received anywhere from a third of an inch to 2 inches of precipitation, says a report posted by the National Weather Service. Normally, around 1.25 inches of precipitation falls during this time period.
Oelwein received 1.35 inches of precipitation over the full month of August, while a normal total is considered 1.99 inches, according to NWS records.
Abnormally dry designation as defined by the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates an area is heading into drought conditions. Short-term dryness can slow down planting as well as the growth of crops and pastures. Fire risk is also above average.
The counties of Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek are abnormally dry.
The report also says that since Oct. 1, precipitation deficites of 1 to 4 inches have developed in the region.