An Oelwein man charged with a felony in the 2020 assault of a human service worker is not competent to stand trial, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.
Jacob Hunter Proehl, 23, is charged in Fayette County District Court with assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, a Class D felony.
Proceedings in the case were put on hold in February when District Court Judge Richard D. Stochl ordered Proehl to undergo a psychiatric competency evaluation by the state psychiatrist at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coralville.
If he was found to be incompetent, Proehl would receive treatment to restore competency and be evaluated again upon completion, according to Stochl’s order. Reports on Proehl’s progress would be made to the court every 30 days from the date of admission to treatment.
On Thursday, Stochl ordered a status hearing on the case after the Department of Corrections returned a report that indicated Proehl is not competent to stand trial. The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 17, at the courthouse.
Oelwein Police responded to a report of an assault during the afternoon of Nov. 15, 2020 at Proehl’s Fifth Avenue NE apartment. The alleged victim was a female employee of a company that provides services to help people develop or improve their community living skills. Proehl was a client.
Proehl had entered his apartment’s bathroom where she was and assaulted her with the intent to have sex, the criminal complaint says. The woman escaped with a scratch on her wrist when another worker who was downstairs of the split-level house intervened, the complaint says.