Republican caucus wrapped up without contest

Republican caucus-goers at the Oelwein High School Library were united in supporting Donald Trump on the party’s presidential ballot, but not everyone agreed on all of the points of his platform.
“Sometimes it’s a love/hate relationship with him,” said Charity Fuzessy, who was elected Third Ward permanent chair. Fuzessy thinks his stance on pro-life is good but that Trump needs to rethink his approach to Food Stamps and Medicare plans.
Stephen Keal, a newcomer to Iowa caucuses, said he feels Trump has the best interests of the people.
“I feel I have the best opportunity to succeed and make the best for my daughter with Trump in office. It’s all about my daughter, she comes first,” he said.
Ginger O’Connell has been politically active for five decades. Her favorite Democratic president was John F. Kennedy.
“And I haven’t seen a decent one since,” she said. A strong Trump supporter, O’Connell said she has not wavered from that support even through the impeachment hearings, which she said are a shame on the American people. “We need to keep the country going on the course that it’s been going on for the last three years,” she said.
The crowd of approximately 50 knew what they wanted when they came in the door and wasted little time selecting their leadership persons in each ward and township.
Fayette County GOP Chair Kimberly Pont outlined the business at hand was electing leaders for the county convention on March 14, and talking about issues of importance to take to the county level. Each person was given a reasonable amount of time to speak on any issue he or she felt was important.
Within 45 minutes of the 7 p.m. caucus starting time, people began putting on their coats and calling it a night.
“There was a lot of good participation. We don’t have a contest really, it was unanimous minus one,” said John Hofmeyer III speaking for the Fourth Ward. The two other candidates on the ballot, former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld and U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois, did not garner a single vote. “The main thing is I think we need as many people as possible to get involved in this election. I’m hoping we will take the majority back in the U.S. House.”
Pont echoed Hofmeyer’s observance saying, “Even in a non-presidential year, when our party is the incumbent, we had a wonderful turnout and good comments. Newcomers came into the caucus process and I’m glad to see the interest.”
The Fayette County Republican Convention will be Saturday, March 14 at the courthouse in West Union. The district convention is set for Saturday, April 25, most likely in Monticello where the last one was held. That will be followed by the state convention on June 13 in Des Moines.