INDEPENDENCE — It’s been four years since the Independence City Council voted to allow ATVs on designated city streets. Now it's received a request to allow golf carts.
At the July 8 meeting, Rob Ratchford approached the council to ask if golf carts could be driven on city streets. He stated that he would expect regulations similar to the ATV rules would be created. As part of his presentation, Ratchford listed several communities with pro-golf cart regulations.
In 2015, members of the Trailblazers Club came to the council after successfully working with other local communities and the county supervisors to develop regulations and routes. The club worked with the council and together they developed rules and roads that would serve the needs of the ATV enthusiasts as well as city residents.
City Attorney Steven Leidinger said he was familiar with many of the communities Ratchford listed. After discussing the request, the council decided to refer the issue to the public safety committee for further discussion, a review of Ratchford’s research, and Leidinger’s recommendations.