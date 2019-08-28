Local resident Steve Koch addressed the Oelwein City Council once again regarding a sewer smell at his property and in his neighborhood that is a growing health concern. Koch had spoken to the Council on this matter at the last meeting, but was not happy with the lack of response.
This time, Koch told the Council the smell is now evident in his house and he wants to know what the city is doing about the problem.
Mayor Peggy Sherrets said she had previously, along with other Council members, smelled the odor outdoors in his neighborhood, but this was the first she knew that the odor was now inside, as well.
Koch had several questions regarding the city’s responsibility, the results from testing and whether he needs legal counsel to get answers.
Koch said the city has its own testers and asked why they made a request for a licensed tester. He asked what exactly the protocol in this matter is.
“We were supposed to be contacted on results of tests … We get a response but it’s never a direct answer,” Koch told the Council.
Koch’s questions continued, “Why do I have to be the one going around asking neighbors? Why isn’t the city doing this; if they are, why are they not telling me?
City Utility Superintendent Vic Kane responded, “It would be better if we could meet sometime and talk about this. You’re kind of asking questions out of sequence. I have all the answers, I just think we need to meet about this.”
Koch said he would be open to that, but he still feels the public has the right to know, as well.
“You guys are supposed to protect the people who live here,” Koch said.
The Mayor asked Koch to make an appointment with Kane so he (Koch) could get the answers to his questions.
The Council approved the second reading of an ordinance amending the speed zones along Eastline Road and 20th Street SE.
Acting on a recommendation from Planning and Zoning Commission, the Council approved a request from Oelwein Chamber and Area Development to rezone two lots in Industrial Park, to the south of Bertch Cabinet from I-1 Industrial to C-2 Commercial. Councilman Warren Fisk asked City Attorney Pat Dillon about the differences in zoning and Dillon explained the C-2 Commercial zoning will allow for more diversity in marketing the property, which is why OCAD made the request.
Updates were given on recent meetings of the Library Board, Christensen; Airport Board, Derifield; Park and Recreation Commission, Cantrell; and Housing Committee, Fisk.
Mayor Sherrets announced she currently has two openings on the Zoning Board of Adjustment, and two on the Planning and Zoning Commission. She asked if anyone is interested or knows of a prospective candidate for any of the board appointments now or those coming up soon, to get the names to her so she can talk to them.
Additional appointments opening this year include two seats on the Airport Board, two seats on Planning and Zoning and one seat on the Zoning Board of Adjustment.
In 2020 there will be more appointments opening up on the Airport Board, Civil Service, Library Board, Park and Recreation (3), Planning and Zoning (2) and Tree Board (2).
Following the regular Council meeting, a work session was held with Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz on Outer Road and Sixth Street NE with assessments presented, and Sixth Avenue SW/Q Avenue.