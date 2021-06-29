The town of Arlington is “Breakin’ Out of Lockdown!” to celebrate 2021 Arlington Days July 9-11. Organizers have created a weekend of events designed to shake off a year of being cooped up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Events begin with a Friday night supper, July 9, at the Arlington Community Event Center, by the St. John Lutheran Women, 5-7 p.m. Then stick around to dance to music by Third Offense from 7-11 p.m. The bar will be open.
Come to the fire station at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 10, for coronation of Miss Arlington, and prince and princess. Grand Marshals Dale “Butch” and Linda Adams will be introduced. A flag-raising will honor veterans, EMTs and firemen. (Sign up for the prince and princess by Thursday, July 1; call Augusta Lenth [for princess], 563-380-5895; Paula Palas [for prince], 563-608-5441.)
Events continue with the 11th annual Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the fire station with bed turning programs at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. The Starmont High School Art Show will also be on exhibit 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Firemen’s Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fire station.
The Breakin’ Out of Lockdown parade begins at 1 p.m. with parade line up and float judging at noon. Cash prizes will be awarded to adult and youth float winners.
Everyone is invited to celebrate at the Arlington Library from 2-3 p.m. Saturday to wish Linda Adams a happy retirement and welcome the new librarian Sherri Seedorff. Folks will be able to view the remodeling project that was recently completed.
After the parade, gather at the Arlington Community Center for a bags tournament at 2 p.m. bounce houses and wagon rides for kids will be 2-5 p.m. A human foosball tournament on the grass begins at 4 p.m.
Next, participants can move to Prairie Hills Park at 6 p.m. for the Fantasy Truck Pull; food will be available, BYOB. Stick around for fireworks at dusk.
Arlington Days wraps up Sunday, July 11, with an ecumenical worship service at City Park at 10:30 a.m. Persons should bring a lawn chair. Then join the Brush Creek Canyon Cruisers for a car cruise; line up at City Park at 1:30 p.m. with the cruise taking off at 2:30.