After more than a year of pandemic upheaval, high school graduating classes of 2021 have learned a thing or two about adapting, overcoming and compassion.
For her part, graduating senior Isabella Lopez in her speech on Sunday at Oelwein’s 128th commencement exercises credited “collective resilience” for making the school year and the graduation come to pass, she said.
“It’s an incredibly powerful force and it’s one thing that our country and our world need a lot more of right about now,” she said. “It is in our relationships with each other that we find our will to live, our compassion to love, our inspiration to bring change into this world.”
The diplomas she and her classmates were about to accept were symbolic of their drive to complete this challenging stage of their lives.
“I also would hope that everyone views it as doors upon doors opening and welcoming our entrance as we leave this wonderful school and shift toward our future goals — whether those goals be attending college, entering the workforce, having a gap year,” Lopez said.
“My classmates can probably agree with me that this school year has brought obstacle after obstacle towards us on our path to finishing high school and just wanting to have a memorable experience with our peers,” she added. “We have our teachers, parents, guardians, community members and other faculty members to thank for supporting us through all the challenges we have faced and had to overcome. Without them I don’t thinks any of this today would have been possible.
Lopez concluded with a quote from Elizabeth Edwards, who died in 2010 because of cancer: “Resilience is accepting your new reality, even if it’s less good than the one you have before. You can fight it. You can do nothing but scream about what you lost or you can accept that and try to put together something that’s good.”
Oelwein Principal Tim Hadley congratulated the class and urged them to follow their passion, but also be attentive for their callings.
“You may not know what that passion is right now and that’s OK,” he said. “The most important thing is that you make it your life’s mission to find it, live it and share it.”
The quest for your purpose is not a straight line, he said. There are mysteries, detours, dead ends and delays.
“So often we end up in amazing careers that have nothing to do with our college degrees or our childhood dreams,” he said, noting that for a long time he wanted to be a doctor, but he would not trade his career in education now for anything.
There is also work that must be done and opportunities to serve, he said.
“Whatever jobs you decide to take after graduation I encourage you to serve,” he said. “If you serve in small ways you get opportunities to serve in bigger ways.”
Hadley summed up his message: “Follow your passion. Do the things you have to do to do the things you want to do. Never ever quit, unless you are called to something greater.
Oelwein Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn thanked the graduating seniors in his remarks.
“We are all here to celebrate you, but I want to thank you,” he said. “This year has certainly been one of unique challenges, and you rose to meet the challenges.”
This senior class was able to avoid COVID-19 pitfalls experienced elsewhere.
“We don’t believe we had any major quarantines happen to the senior class,” Ehn said. “We didn’t have to lose any athletic events and we didn’t lose any other concerts or band events through quarantining like so many others did.
“That’s because you all sacrificed, you did what we wanted you to do, did what we asked you to do. And because of that we are here today.”
He recognized how they contributed to innovation, with 13 of the seniors making up the first graduating class of Oelwein Online, the district’s fully online education program.
“This year it’s shown up more than ever that education does not have to happen in a classroom,” Ehn also said. “We’ve known this for years, but it took a pandemic for us to really realize that education can happen anywhere at anytime.”
He emphasized the importance of education in the face of adversity. He talked about visionary Crow nation leader Plenty Coups. He became chief at age 28 in the late 1800s.
He allied with the U.S. military in their fight against the Lakota and Sioux nations, and learned that there was no way for his people to take down the U.S. Military, and instead he had to educate himself and his people to save what they could of their own culture, their own languange their own beliefs.
Ehn quoted Plenty Coups’s message to his nation: “With education you are a white man’s equal. Without education you are his victim and so shall remain all your lives. So study learn and help one another always. Remember there is only poverty and and misery in idleness and in greed. But in the work there is always self-respect and independence.”
Ehn then said: “So a warrior who had over 100 acts of valor and greatness turns to his people and says it is education that is your weapon, not your strength.”
The Class of 2021 has closed the book on the pandemic, he said, and are ready for their next chapter.