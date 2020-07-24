Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Retailers will be required to accept empty bottles and cans for redemption of the container deposit beginning Sunday, July 26, according to Gov. Kim Reynold's office.

Reynolds on Friday extended the State Public Health Emergency Declaration that includes COVID-19 mitigation measures such as requiring bars and restaurants to ensure six feet of space between groups or individual customers. 

Not renewed in the declaration, however, was the suspension of can and bottle redemption requirements on retailers.