DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority on Monday announced the launch of the Iowa County Fairs Relief Program. The program will provide short-term relief to eligible county and district fairs for the purpose of continuing or resuming operations in the context of the public health emergency.
Organizers canceled fairs in Bremer, Buchanan and Clayton Counties this summer, although 4-H livestock and other competitions did proceed in ways meant to limit exposure to the novel coronavirus. Fayette County Fair organizers, however, created and enacted a plan to mitigate the risks of infection and went forward with the event, despite the county's board of health warning against holding mass
“Every single year, Iowans who attend their local county fair get to see, taste and experience the positive impact Iowa agriculture has on our communities,” said Reynolds in a news release. “The economic and social impact is immeasurable and it’s critical they have our support to continue operations in preparation for next year.”
The state has allocated up to $6 million of federal CARES Act funds for the Iowa County Fairs Relief Program. This statewide program, an extension of the Small Business Relief Grant program, is offered through the IEDA in collaboration with the Association of Iowa Fairs (AIF). There are three funding levels: $25,000, $50,000, and $75,000. Award amounts will be determined based on demonstrated revenue loss for the period of Oct. 1, 2019, through Sept. 30, 2020 as compared with the corresponding period for the previous year.
At the annual Fayette County Agricultural Society meeting, Tuesday, Oct. 13, initial financial reports showed that total Fayette County Fair revenue was $451,009, compared to last year’s total revenue of $424,139, or $26,876 more.
Total revenue over expenditures was slightly lower than the year before at $143,687, compared to $159,041.
To be eligible for a grant, the applicant must demonstrate that it:
• Is a fair as defined at Iowa Code section 174.1.
• Has continuously held membership in the AIF since at least March 17, 2020.
• Conducted a fair event as defined at Iowa Code section 174.1 in Iowa in Calendar Year 2019.
•Held a fair event after March 17, 2020 but was subject to limitations or restrictions described in a proclamation of disaster emergency issued by Reynolds on or after March 9, or it canceled a fair event scheduled to be held in Iowa between March 17, 2020, and the submission date of the application for assistance through the Fund.
• Experienced a revenue loss for the period of Oct. 1, 2019 through September 30, 2020 as compared with the corresponding period for the previous year.
For a full list of eligibility requirements, additional information and to apply, visit iowabusinessrecovery.com. Applications are currently being accepted via email or mail until 5 p.m. on Nov. 16.
Application questions can be directed to the AIF by emailing tsb@iowafairs.com or calling 563-547-4996.