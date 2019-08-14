DES MOINES — An Iowa community can win a one-of-a-kind water tower design through a contest announced Tuesday at the State Fair by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
To enter the Home Town Water Tower Contest communities need to create a video, no longer than two minutes, that showcases their hometown pride and features a water element in their community. Video submissions will be accepted on the Iowa Finance Authority and Iowa Department of Natural Resources Facebook pages Aug. 19 through Sept. 30. A public vote to be held Oct. 1-11 will determine the winning video.
“From Iowa’s largest cities to every rural community, water quality plays a fundamental role in our way of life,” said Reynolds. “This contest is a perfect chance for communities to share their special ‘it factor’ that sets their hometown apart. I can’t wait to see the videos!”
Videos may be created by an individual or group representing the community, but the video must be submitted by the city with authority over the water tower.