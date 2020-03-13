Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation on Thursday which provides supplemental state aid for growth at 2.3 percent, and $85.5 million in new state funding for regular program budgets in the 2020-21 school year, in Senate File 2142.

Both chambers of the Iowa Legislature had agreed on the figure the prior week.

Additionally, schools will receive $7.7 million for transportation equity and $5.9 million for per pupil equity — $5 more per pupil than in the current fiscal year, according to the bill — with Senate File 2164, which has already been approved and signed into law.

That brings Iowa’s total investment to over $3.3 billion for fiscal 2021, with nearly $100 million in new money.

Since 2017, Iowa has invested nearly $13 billion into pre-K-12 education, Reynolds' office said.

