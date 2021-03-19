DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all state flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff effective immediately until sunset on Monday, March 22, in honor and remembrance of the tragic shootings in the Atlanta, Georgia, area this week.
The governor’s order is issued in conjunction with President Joe Biden’s proclamation to lower all United States flags to half-staff for the same length of time.
Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.
Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.