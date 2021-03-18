Oelwein High School students will perform Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” musical version on Friday, March 19 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 20 at 2 p.m. Mask up; other guidelines may apply.
Co-directed by Julie Williams (drama) and Darci Fuelling (vocal music), Lauren Hamilton plays the lead mermaid, Ariel, a spunky redhead who falls in love with a human, Prince Eric (Josh Lopez) and asks the sea witch, Ursula (Alexa Berryman) to grant her legs so they can be together.
Jonathan Huber plays King Triton, Ariel’s dad, who learns of the sea witch’s manipulation of his family after sacrificing to give his daughter the life she wants. As they say, the devil is in the details.
Now it’s up to Ariel to break the spell, free her father and — please, Dad? —live happily ever after.
Hamilton, the lead, has played supporting roles in productions of “Legally Blonde” and “Mama Mia.”
She was glad the district is doing the musical version as she enjoys singing.
“Choir is my favorite class,” Hamilton told the Daily Register in early February as rehearsal got going this semester. A current member of Belle Voce and Concert Choir, she has joined in various honor choirs and such activities since middle school.
Huber and Lopez said others encouraged them to try out.
“I was told by a bunch of my friends that I should try out,” Huber said. “I originally didn’t. Then Ms. Fuelling came up to me and told me I should try out, and I can’t say no to her, so here I am.”
Each found something to like about their characters.
“I relate with my character a lot because he frets over Eric a lot,” said Katie Buchtela, who plays Eric’s attendant, Grimsby. “And I actually do that with my friends — it might not seem like it.”
“I like how lively my character is,” Lopez said of Eric.
“I like the overall feeling of authority that comes from King Triton,” Huber said.
It has been six or seven years since the high school last performed a Disney musical, which was “Beauty and the Beast,” Director Williams recalled.
Adults helping in addition to Williams and Fuelling are Assistant Director Polly Barreto and accompanist Sue Schlitter. The costumes came from a theater company in Fort Dodge, and sets were built onsite by a local, Rick Garceau.