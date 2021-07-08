Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

July 2, 2021

POSTVILLE — Richard Lee Schlee, 87, of Postville died on Friday, July 2, 2021 at his home in Postville.

Visitation will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday, July at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Postville There will also be a visitation for an hour before services at the church on Saturday. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 10 with Rev. Lynn Noel as the officiant.

Burial will follow at Postville Cemetery in Postville.

Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Postville is assisting the family with arrangements.

