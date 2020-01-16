Gladbrook-Reinbeck pretty much left Wapsie Valley senior Anna Richards all alone in the corner near the end of their last game before the Christmas break. The Rebels were holding onto a slim lead by crashing hard on the Warriors top scorers.
Turns out, they just left the door open for Wapsie Valley’s top 3-pont shooter so far this season, and Richards’ clutch shot ended up sinking the Rebels. The Warriors won 47-44 in overtime.
This week’s Daily Register Female Athlete of the Month has made 10 3-pointers in 12 games, according to Quik Stats Iowa. The Warrior’s leading scorer, senior Kaci Beesecker is right behind her with eight.
Richards is second behind Beesecker in assists. She has 15 to Beesecker’s 32.
Wapsie Valley is looking to break out of a four-game slump tonight when they host Jesup. The game starts at 6:15 p.m. and will be followed by the boys game