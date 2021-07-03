The “2nd Annual Ride for Reaves,” is in memory of Zach and Ace Reaves, who each died tragically and unexpectedly on separate occasions in 2020. A fundraiser for an Oelwein scholarship, it will be held Saturday, July 31, starting at Clete and Connie’s, 12, First St. SW, in Oelwein, but T-shirt preorders are due July 6.
Profits from the ride will be going to a scholarship for Oelwein High School seniors that is being established in Zach and Ace Reaves’ names, according to a Facebook event post at “2nd Annual Ride for Reaves,” from Nicole Reaves’ account.
Registration starts at 9 a.m. with kickstands up at 10 a.m. Cost will be $15 per bike, $10 per car passenger.
The printed poster for the event describes the honorees:
“Zach was a loving father, brother, son, uncle and friend. He was actively involved in the community and coached his children’s sports teams every chance he got. He also had an undying love for baseball. On Jan. 2, 2020, he died by suicide.
“Ace was a happy, smart and caring 9-year-old. He made a special imprint on everybody (who) knew him. He was loved by his parents, siblings, aunts, grandparents and friends. Like his father, he also had an undying love for baseball. On July 19, 2020, he was tragically killed in a car accident.”
There will be a 50/50 raffle at each stop: Barney’s in Wadena, The Zipper in Festina, Quigley’s in Fredericksburg, Whiskey Junction in Denver, the Oran Tap (Oran) and they will end back at Clete and Connie’s with a silent auction.
T-shirts need to be preordered by July 6 by calling or texting Savanna Brown, 563-513-9963. Shirts say “Riding for Reaves” with a baseball in a glove and each name, birth and death dates.
Brown will need to know the sizes, color and quantity of shirts being ordered. Sizes available will be youth XS-XL and adult XS-3XL (all unisex sizing). Color options shown are green, red and blue, on a June 24 Facebook event post.
Shirts cost $25 in advance, and a limited selection of shirts available at the ride will cost $30.