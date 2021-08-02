Bicycle riding is fun; it can also be a test of sheer will and endurance if you’re talking about RAGBRAI, (the Des Moines) Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa.
John Tupper of Oelwein knows the latter to be true after completing the 450-mile ride across the state on the seat of a bicycle.
“It literally killed me, but I made it and I’m pretty proud that I did it,” Tupper said in an interview with the Oelwein Register Monday morning.
Tupper said he told his daughter Megan Johnson of Waukee that when he retired in 2020 he wanted to ride in RAGBRAI. It was sort of on his retirement bucket list. Megan, 30 and fit, jumped at the opportunity to go on the ride with her dad.
“She immediately started prepping me for the ride, telling me how to train and get in condition. That was in 2019, and I retired from Bertch Cabinets in 2020. But with COVID-19, last year’s RAGBRAI was cancelled,” Tupper said. So, in the meantime, John practiced gaining distance stamina by riding his bike up and down every street in Oelwein, 20-25 miles each time. He learned about the bike trail from Readlyn to Denver and Waverly, so he drove over to Readlyn and rode the 50-mile trail every chance he got. He said it’s a beautiful trail on an old railroad line, with shade along the way and highly recommends it to other biking enthusiasts.
As a primer for the big ride, he and Megan did the Bacon Ride at Waukee earlier this summer, a 75-mile jaunt, which he said was a lot of fun.
Then came the big day, before sunrise Sunday morning July 25th, he and Megan embarked on the first leg of the seven-day ride. Eighty miles into the day and with only five to go, Tupper had a flat tire. A team of military service guys, who do the ride just to help other riders, came along and fixed his tire so he could finish out the day. He actually had two flat tires during the ride, but was helped out both times.
“All the times I went bike riding before that, I never had heat like that week. I think five of the seven days were in the 90s and high humidity. When we would finally roll into a town for the day, all I wanted to do was find some shade,” Tupper said. He and Megan rode alone, without a support team, and camped out in tents each night. He said his daughter had coached him on essentials to bring, including a battery-operated fan, which he genuinely appreciated.
His daughter Mindy made him a banner for his back that read, “First-timer, 67, would like to see 68” with hearts all around it.
“I filled up on water and Gatorade mostly. Megan is kind of hard-nosed. She had to get after me to eat more. Most of the time I felt too hot to eat much, but she made me to keep up my strength,” he said. “We got up every morning by 5 a.m. to take off and ride in the coolest part of the day. Every day I would drag myself to get on my bike, but then it would be OK once we started out. I just wanted to make it the whole seven days.”
Tupper said he consulted his PA before doing the ride, but he wasn’t concerned about having any health issues to prevent him from participating.
“I’ve been healthy all my life and still don’t take any prescription medications,” he said. “No blood pressure, heart or other problems. RAGBRAI was something I always wanted to do.”
When Tupper mentioned he has always been healthy, some may remember he is also pretty tough. For more than 20 years he played in both traveling and local softball leagues. He was on the Dean’s Lounge traveling team and B&L Body local team. He is memorable because he was very fast and played every single game barefooted. That’s pretty tough. That was also more than 25 years ago.
“People may not remember my name, but they all remember that I played softball barefoot,” Tupper said laughing.
Now he can add RAGBRAI to his list of accomplishments.
“All the towns were good and all the people we met along the way were great. Iowa has some really beautiful scenery, but also some very hilly roads. Once you got going, it was OK,” he said.
John celebrated his 68th birthday the day after completing RAGBRAI, Aug. 1. So, what about doing it again next year?
“Oh, no — once and done! That was 450 miles in the hot sun every day. Now I can relax and enjoy the rest of my summer, not worrying about ‘am I going to make it’ hanging over my head,” he said. “I would have been real disappointed if I had copped out.”