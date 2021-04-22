OELWEIN — A collaborative effort among the city of Oelwein, Alternative Living Corporation (ALC) and RISE, Ltd., is culminating in planned construction of a new group home for persons with disabilities. Groundbreaking was held Thursday afternoon at the corner of East Charles and Third Avenue Northeast, the site for the new group home.
RISE, Ltd. Executive Director Jessie Pensel said the new group home will replace the current large white two-story home on the corner of North Frederick Avenue and Third Street Northeast.
“Our residents there will move to the new, more accessible home once it is completed,” Pensel said. “The old house was not fully accessible, which made meeting requirements difficult. The new home will be built to ADA requirements and be fully handicap accessible.”
To clarify and provide a little background to the project, ALC began in Oelwein in 1984. In 2018, RISE, Ltd., purchased ALC and began its presence in Oelwein, from its home base in Elkader. The ALC Board remains active in administering its remaining funds toward the new group home project.
Mike Kerns, who serves on the ALC Board, said this project has been in the works for some time, as RISE, Ltd., and ALC worked with the city to find a suitable building site. In their search, they were looking for a location that was convenient to downtown, stores, entertainment. The building site also needed to be large enough for a big, one-story home.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said Oelwein’s Neighborhood Stabilization Program helped to make this possible, as two houses previously on the site were slated for demolition after being determined beyond renovation for habitation.
“We are excited to be part of this new home project and happy to help locate a suitable site for the new construction,” Mulfinger said.
OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard added that the new home will be perfect for its residents in location to the library, restaurants, and downtown, as well as an attractive addition to a main entrance to the city.
Pensel said the city was great to work with on this project, especially helping to find available lots and a good location. She added that the ALC Board has assisted with ideas and funding on the project.
“It has been a great collaborative process,” she said.
Construction of the five-bedroom, single-story home is expected to begin sometime next week. Steege Construction of Waverly was awarded the contract. It will be slab construction with an above ground storm shelter and fully handicap accessible. The construction is slated for completion in October. Pensel said at that time, residents will be moved into the new group home and the old home, a seven-bedroom, three-bathroom house, will be listed for sale.