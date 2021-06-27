MONTEZUMA — A benefit concert to help locate missing Montezuma boy Xavior Harrelson will be headlined by country music performer Adam Whitehead on Tuesday, June 29 at the Poweshiek County Fairgrounds in Grinnell.
Whitehead’s debut album landed at #2 on the Apple Country Albums Chart in June 2020. He is a Central Iowa native.
Xavior Harrelson, 11, has not been seen since May 27. Volunteers have been blanketing Iowa and the country with flyers to raise awareness about Xavior’s disappearance.
“This is a very sad situation. With the platform I have, I definitely want to try to use it for good. I pray for his safe return and for a happy ending. Music can be such a powerful tool and I hope everyone can enjoy what we have to offer at the event while at the same time raising awareness of Xavior’s disappearance,” Whitehead said.
All the proceeds from the concert, which will also include a silent auction will go to the reward fund for information about Xavior’s disappearance. Freewill donations are requested. The reward fund is currently over $22,000.
The event will run 7-9 p.m. on June 29, doors open at 6:30 p.m. Iowa music artist Hunter Mason will perform live, in addition to Adam Whitehead. Attendees are encouraged to wear orange, which is Xavior’s favorite color.
Anyone with information about Xavior Harrelson should call 911 or the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-5679.