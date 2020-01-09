CLERMONT — A Clermont man was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a two-pickup collision on Harding Road north of that town.
On Thursday, at 8:57 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a 911 call reporting the crash.
Martin Wayne Hillman, 60, of Maynard, was driving a 2008 Ford Supercrew northbound on Harding Road when he lost control of the vehicle because of road conditions, according to the Sheriff’s Office. His pickup crossed the center line into the path of a southbound 2010 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Kurtis Richard Chicken, 64, of Clermont.
Both vehicles collided in the roadway and came to a final stop in the west ditch.
Both vehicles are considered a total loss.
Chicken was transported by Clermont Ambulance to be evaluated for minor injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Clermont Fire and Ambulance and the Iowa Dept. of Natural Resources.
The accident remains under investigation.