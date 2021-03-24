WEST UNION — A group of citizens along with the West Union Postmaster Sheila Soppe attended the Fayette County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, March 22, to express concern about rock that is being applied to several county gravel roads.
A lot the rock is larger than one-inch in diameter and is causing damage to tires, they told the Board
“A lot of my carriers have had multiple flat tires because the rocks are sharp," said Soppe. "They also say it’s very rolly and feels like they are driving on ice."
One of the problem areas was on 240th Street where the flat tires occurred, she said, and that a door actually came off of a vehicle because the pins that held it on were shook out.
Kaleena Langreck, one of the mail carriers, was present and said her back window actually popped off her vehicle.
“I’m just waiting for something else to break,” she said.
“The main thing we are concerned about is safety,” Soppe said.
A person in the group asked if the rock could be made smaller when it is crushed for gravel and wondered if there might be something wrong with the crusher.
County Engineer Joel Fantz suggested that some type of reimbursement program be set up to pay for the ruined tires and other damages, but the supervisors did not seem to be in agreement with that idea.
“We are putting double the amount of gravel on so it takes awhile to go in,” Fantz said, adding that the ground is still frozen under the road bed so that could be a reason the rock is not sinking in. In the past, the rock was put on after the frost went out and that caused problems with rutting by heavy equipment, he said.
Langreck said she’s been a mail carrier for five years but this is the first time this has happened.
“It’s like driving on bowling balls,” Langreck said.
It was also mentioned that the rocks are so hard that they are not being crushed as vehicles drive on them.
The supervisors said they would take a look at the roads in question and assess the situation.
In other action the supervisors:
• Approved the final payment for the Q Avenue Bridge project at a cost of $173.160.
• Approved the low bid of $324,861,80 for the replacement of the Acorn Bridge with a culvert, from K Construction of Elkader.
• Heard a request from Larry Recker that a train tank car not be used to replace a culvert in Scott Township, and that another culvert be used as a replacement. He is concerned that using the train tank car would create a ledge up to the waterway and create flooding.
“It would be just as cheap to put in a culvert. I think this is wrong,” Recker said.
“We can always put a culvert in there,” Fantz told him, but no formal decision was made.
• Edward Handke who resides at 7474 Echo Valley Road told the Board that he thinks a culvert near his residence is unsafe. He explained that it is “tipping down” and continues to erode and he believes it will cause a vehicle to tip over eventually.
• The Board approved a 5-ton weight limit for County Roads W25, C14 and Ivy Road.
• The Board approved the 2022 DOT Construction Program. The program includes several major paving projects including: V62 from Sumner to 281 near Fairbank, W14 from Oelwein to Highway 93, Nature Road from Highway 150 to P Avenue, and B60 from Clermont to A Avenue.