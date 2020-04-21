Oelwein senior Andrew Roete will nostalgically recall wrestling for the Huskies, be it the people or the activity itself.
Wrestling was his favorite activity.
“Though it is an individual sport, it is very much a team and family that support each other,” he said. He will cherish “all the times hanging out with my teammates at wrestling tournaments and the times we could eat at Lucky Buffet.”
Not only that: “I made some great friends and the sport taught me more about myself — how to handle adversity, to be humble in victory and gracious in defeat, determination, perseverance — and I had a lot of fun.”
After high school he plans to attend Hawkeye Community College and study sustainable construction and design, then may either continue his education in construction management or begin a career in construction in Northeast Iowa.
Honors include National Honor Society, captain of the football and wrestling teams, Northeast Iowa Conference All-Academic for both football and tennis, and NEIC First-Team Defense in football.
Activities included football, wrestling, tennis, drama, choir, Youth Leadership Team, FFA, Show Choir and guitar.