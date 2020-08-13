Bryleigh Rouse has been involved in sports ever since joining T-ball in preschool with West Central, and she has learned much from it.
She returns as team captain for the Blue Devils varsity volleyball team this fall, having also led the basketball team last year.
Leadership was simply one more thing she picked up by example.
“Through sports, I always watched the upperclassmen, what they were doing,” Rouse said. “It just clicks in your brain when you need to step up and say something.”
She recalled being nervous as a freshman.
“As captain, I try to make those younger girls feel as comfortable as they can, warm up to everybody, (tell them) don’t be afraid to say something if they need to.”
In addition to welcoming the new players, helming a team involves keeping everyone on task, breaking down the main attacks, building comradery by eating dinner or hanging out together, even a little light mockery.
“Our favorite place to go as a team is like Mexican (Hacienda Del Rio) in Oelwein or Dairy Queen,” she said, simply to socialize. “Before the whole coronavirus we would go to someone’s house for a night or a weekend and hang out.”
As for mockery, after a volleyball scrimmage, “usually the winning team thinks of funny things for the losing team to do, like do the worm body roll thing.”
“Communication is KEY in volleyball,” Rouse said, such as telling the setter what plays to run. “You have to talk, otherwise nothing will go right. It’s crazy.”
She led last year’s volleyball team with 248 kills, had the second-most digs with 245, and was third on blocking with 33, solo blocks with 14 and serving aces with 31. She primarily played outside hitter.
On this year’s team, she will be one of three middle hitters who each also plays a different spot. “So in the rotation I’m in, I’ll be playing two rotations of middle and one of right side.”
Rouse began playing volleyball with Oelwein Parks and Rec from grades 3-6, played Iowa Elite Club Volleyball with girls from New Hampton to Cedar Falls-Waterloo for four years from grades 7-10, and has been playing West Central school volleyball since seventh grade.
Those team experiences beyond West Central have helped her school’s team overall.
“It’s crazy to think back to what we started freshman year to where we are now,” Rouse said.
Last year, West Central volleyball’s win-loss ratio was 20-13 overall, whereas, in her freshman year, 2017-2018, the numbers were nearly reversed at 10-21.
“The girls we played with my freshman year weren’t used to winning since we weren’t very good at sports,” she said, as a school. Now she about half the girls on the varsity volleyball team play club sports, “I think five of us play club” from a roster of 10.
Rouse led the Blue Devils varsity softball team offensively, batting .556, batting in 24 runs and driving out six doubles. The team went 8-9 on the season. The school softball team has been about even on wins and losses since 2014-2015 — except for 2018-2019 when they were 3-25.
As for softball, she started in some version in preschool, playing T-ball for West Central, then practiced with a pitching machine. “We were practicing pitching by about fourth grade.”
In basketball, she began the same way as volleyball, for Oelwein Parks and Rec from grades 3-6, and has been playing school ball since grade 7.
“Iowa Prep — a really good club basketball team — asked me to be on my freshman year and I declined and chose to stick with volleyball,” she said, because of the time commitment. In ninth grade she was playing four sports — the current three plus track. “Adding another thing, I thought it was going to be too much for me.”
But she does enjoy a half-court version of 5-on-5 basketball her team sometimes plays called “girl game.”
“Some of us like playing it,” Rouse said. “I do. I’m really aggressive during it.”
Speaking of leadership, Bryleigh has a personal coach at home in the form of her mother, West Central Class of 1999 alumna Kelli Sherman.
The West Central girls basketball team went to State when Sherman was a freshman and sophomore there, in 1995 and 1996. She played high school basketball all four years.
Kelli coached her daughter in Rec league, and to her daughter’s annoyance, her mom tends to be on point, at least as far as basketball.
“Pretend we have two games in a row, Monday and Tuesday. She’ll tell me what to do Monday night, then I’ll go talk to my coaches the next day and they’ll tell me... literally the exact same thing she told me last night.”
Rouse couldn’t imagine her life without sports.
“I just like being active,” she said. “I’ve always been active my whole life so I couldn’t imagine sitting home and not playing sports. I love being on a team and it’s just another opportunity to hang out with my friends and have fun at the same time, and be competitive.”
She has absorbed the balance between competition and cooperation.
She said basketball is full of drama, and she has learned to take it lightly.
“Especially in basketball you always have those girls especially on the other team who like to say things to rile you up,” Rouse said. “I take it with a grain of salt because at the end of the day, it’s not what they say to you that matters, it’s how many mistakes or how many more fouls they have drawn to themselves. I try to brush it off as best I can and play my own game. Don’t let them ruin it.”
Rather she focuses on being a team player.
“Being a team player means you’re always there to pick somebody up when they’re down, push people as much as you can not only to make them better but to make myself better,” she said. “And when people have bad days, cheer them up to make them have a better practice or a better game.”