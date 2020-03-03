MAYNARD — West Central junior Bryleigh Rouse was named Monday night as the girls basketball team’s Most Valuable Player.
Her award was one of many given out at the West Central Winter Sports Banquet.
Rouse has also been named to the Upper Iowa Conference 2019-20 All Conference second team.
Rouse led the Blue Devils in scoring with 223 points total. She scored 29 points against Starmont on Dec. 12, the top single-game scoring performance for the team.
She was a 47% free throw shooter, making 35 of 74.
Defensively, she led her team in total rebounds with 168, averaging 8 per game. She also led in steals with 44.
At the banquet, girls basketball letters were awarded to senior Rosita Hepperle, Rouse, junior Marlee Squires, sophomore Aaliyah Gordon, sophomore Emma Michels and freshman Abby Squires.
Abby Squires was named Rookie of the Year. She led the team with 45 blocks this season and was second in steals with 41 and in rebounds with 149. She was third in scoring with 120.
Michels received the Most Improved Award.
Hepperle received the Team Leadership Award.
UIC All-Conference
selections
Selected for the All-Conference first team are North Fayette Valley senior Abby Reichter, Central Elkader senior Hannah Erickson, Kee sophomore Reagan Muddermann, Turkey Valley juniors Jaycie Byrne and Ali Hoffert and MFL MarMac seniors Bailey Winter and Rachel Davis.
Also on the second team are NFV junior Emma Ney, NFV sophomore Alyssa Bohr, MFL MarMac senior Jordan Shubert, Turkey Valley senior Katlyn Baumler, Turkey Valley sophomore Kara Reicks, Central Elkader freshman Delaney Scherf, and Kee junior Jada Mitchell.
Receiving honorable mention are NFV senior Gina Gibson, NFV sophomore Kenlin Schmitt.
Final standings
MFL MarMac took first in the UIC with a conference record of 15-1, followed by Central Elkader at 13-3, Turkey Valley at 12-4, North Fayette Valley at 10-6, Kee High at 10-6, West Central at 5-11, Postville at 3-13, South Winn at 2-14 and Clayton Ridge at 2-14.