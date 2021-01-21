RSVP finding ways to help through technology

The Oelwein Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is among the volunteer organizations that has been almost completely shut down from activities these past seven months due to the impact and uncertainties of the coronavirus.
Typically, RSVP members’ main focus was assisting in classrooms in the school district, where not every student learns at the same pace. RSVP members traditionally sign up to help in one-on-one study time to give students a little extra help in reading or math, or catch up on homework in general.
It is one of those helping organizations almost entirely made up of seniors and retired individuals, so activities have been curtailed. Although RSVP members have not been able to be physically present in classrooms, some have been able to ZOOM with students, which has been a big help to the teachers.
Tammy Stasi, fifth grade teacher at Oelwein Middle School, has realized the support of the RSVP program in her ELA/Social Studies classroom this school year, where volunteers hold ZOOM sessions with students to help them with reading skills.
“I really wish people could see the impact of RSVP. Even the volunteers don't seem to realize what a difference they are making,” said Stasi. “The kids light up when it is time to go read. They miss their volunteers when they can't be there, or there is no school, etc.”
Stasi said just seeing the improvement in the students’ scores is amazing, but the unique association or kinship that is formed between kids and senior citizens is what is really special about the program.
She has a student who wants to succeed by has a hard time getting much schoolwork done at home. He wants to do well, so it is his attitude that is helping him succeed.
“Having retired teacher Nancee Gearhart spend 25 minutes one-on-one with him, is like having a Title One program in the middle school. She is amazing and trained as a reading teacher with more than 30 years of experience. You can’t get any better than that,” Stasi said. “I find the materials, drop them off at her house, and she has the same book or reading materials on her end as the student has here, and they work - and I mean work hard! They are a super team!”
Stasi said her mother Mary Lincoln and Mrs. Cheryl Stufflebeam keep her one-on-one students focused.
“So much of reading is just getting into the book. Many students don't have the endurance and get distracted. The volunteers give them a purpose to read, and then once they get a few pages in, they want to read for themselves,” Stasi said.
Stasi thinks back to the times volunteers were there in person, and the comments kids mentioned to their helpers about home, or other problems they were thinking about that day. The volunteers were much more than an academic helper, they provided someone to talk to and listened; and once the relationships began to form after reading together during the year, there was trust.
“It makes me want to cry. I love the volunteers with RSVP and what they do for our school. I can’t thank them enough,” she said.
Ashley Kunkle-Ehn is the Oelwein RSVP Coordinator. Persons considering joining the program can contact her by sending a message through the RSVP of Oelwein Facebook page.