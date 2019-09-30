If you grew up listening to the rock music of the 70’s, the next performance at the Williams Center for the Arts may bring back exciting memories.
The Williams Center for the Arts in Oelwein will be presenting “Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
Rumours has meticulously put together a show that spares no detail, recreating the band’s legendary persona in all its youthful glory from 1975-1987. From period accurate equipment and costumes to spot on characterizations and musical performances, Rumours takes the audience back to a time when music was still an unbridled cultural experience and bands weren’t afraid to put on a show. Relive the rock and roll magic of Fleetwood Mac with Rumours.
The band is comprised of Jesika Miller as Stevie Nicks, Rebecca Fishman as Christine McVie, Ned Brower as Mick Fleetwood, Taylor Locke as Lindsey Buckingham, Nic Johns as John McVie.
They will performing from the following song list:
“Loving Fun,” “Dreams,” “Second Hand News,” “World Turning,” “Gold Dust Woman,” “Blue Letter,” “Think About Me,” “Silver Springs,” “Over My Head,” “I Don’t Wanna Know,” “Never Going Back Again,” “Landslide,” “Songbird,” “Oh Daddy,” “Big Love,” “Little Lies,” “Sara,” “Everywhere,” “Gypsy,” “Tusk,” “Seven Wonders,” “I’m So Afraid,” “Hold Me,” “Holiday Road,” “Edge of Seventeen,” “Stop Dragging My Heart Around,” “Don’t Stop,” “Rhiannon,” and “Go Your Own Way.
Special guests for the evening will be members of the graduating class of 1969, at both Oelwein Community School District and the Sacred Heart High School as they celebrate their 50th class reunion weekend.
Persons may purchase tickets at the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Office (319-283-1105), the Williams Wellness Center Reception Desk (319-283-2312), or at www.williamscenterforthearts.com. Adult tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the evening of the concert. All Oelwein Community School District and the Sacred Heart School students are admitted at no cost. For further information, call the Williams Center for the Arts Office (319-283-6616). Callers may need to leave a message.