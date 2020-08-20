If live music at a winery sounds like the perfect way to kick off the weekend, consider visiting Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette, on Friday.
Country-rock guitarist Mark Zalaznik of Epworth will play on the bandstand from 5-8 p.m.
Can't make it? Join them next week at the same time for music from Steven Schroeder.
Seating is limited, so bring a blanket or lawn chairs and socially distance yourself anywhere on the lawn.
No coolers allowed. Pre-order Iowa wines online and the business will have it chilled and ready for pickup on the patio — no need to even come inside.
If you bring friends and will not be staying six feet apart, remember to wear masks.