WATERLOO — A 36-year-old rural Jesup woman accused of stealing more than $100,000 while employed at Iowa Department of Juvenile Services is facing felony charges.
On Tuesday, March 2, Nicole Sue Foelske, turned herself in to the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office on warrants issued Feb. 24 for her arrest on the charges of first-degree theft, felonious misconduct in office and ongoing criminal conduct.
She is free on a $75,000 bond posted March 2 by Michael R. Cook, of Jesup.
According to court documents, Foelske had worked as an accountant/auditor and then contract administrator for Juvenile Court Services when the alleged thefts occurred.
"In September of 2019, while the defendant was off on leave, it was discovered that there was apparent misappropriation of money on purchases that the defendant made, irregularities on claims that the defendant filed for financial payment through the State of Iowa, and deficiencies on supporting documentation of questionable purchases made," says a criminal complaint filed by the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office.
An investigation from the State Auditor's Office revealed that Foelske "made unauthorized purchases for items that included food, beverages and sizeable numbers of gift cards ranging from $100 to $500 each," the complaint says.
The auditor's investigation, which was requested by Judicial Branch officials, looked into financial transactions processed by Foelske between Jan. 1, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2019. The probe identified $123,642.57 in improper and $11,436.36 in unsupported credit card charges, according to a news release issued Tuesday by State Auditor Rob Sand.
The improper charges included $103,073.20 in personal purchases at Target, $14,474.22 at Walmart and Sam’s Club, $1,392.85 from Amazon, and $1,101.06 from various other vendors. In those purchases, Foelske allegedly purchased 518 gift cards from Target, as well as many from Walmart and Sam's Club.
The $11,436.36 in unsupported credit card charges included $624 in gift cards purchased from Target and $10,459.26 of gift cards purchased from various vendors which were supposed to be used as incentives for juveniles and provided to parents as assistance with fuel costs for attending appointments and required meetings, Sand reported.
Because of insufficient documentation regarding distribution of those gift cards, it was not possible to determine if they were used for personal purposes or district operations, Sand said.
Sand reported that the credit card provider received a $15,526.71 check from Foelske in April 2020 for personal purchases made with the credit card assigned to her. District officials also reported Foelske submitted a $370.40 personal check in 2017 after she was asked to submit supporting documentation for credit card purchases which appeared personal in nature. District officials did not notify officials at the Judicial Branch or the Office of Auditor of State in 2017 of the personal use of the credit card or the payment Foelske made to the District.
A preliminary hearing in Black Hawk County District Court is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., Friday, March 12.