ELKADER — Wrestlers from Oelwein, Starmont, North Fayette Valley and Sumner-Fredericksburg captured first place in their weight classes in Girls Division 1 of the Central Invitational on Saturday.
As a team Charles City took first at the invitational with 117 points, followed by Decorah (105.5), Cresco (97), Denver (63), Sumner-Fredericksburg (60), Oelwein (58), North Fayette Valley (38), Waukon (38), Nashua-Plainfield (20), New Hampton/Turkey Valley (20), Central City (18), Starmont (18), Central Elkader (17), MFL-Mar-Mac (16), Waterloo West (16), Clayton Ridge (14), East Buchanan (9) and Postville (6).
Individually, many area wrestlers placed atop their weight classes.
Lauren Hamilton of Oelwein placed first at 106-115. She pinned Sierra Hansmeier of Cresco in 54 seconds, and Rorie Wiedow of Decorah in 20 seconds. Khiaya Burns of Postville pinned Hamilton in 55 seconds.
Starmont’s Kari German placed first at 115-121. She pinned Charles City’s Emma Perez in 46 seconds, and Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Kylee Jordon in 1 minute. German won a 10-9 decision of Waukon’s Meridian Snitker.
North Fayette Valley’s Val Boleyn took first at 152-155. She pinned Rebecca Suhr of Central Elkader in 45 seconds, Payton Schutte of Decorah at 3:34 and Alli Schaffer of Waterloo West at 4:22.
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Elizabeth Fox placed first and Oelwein’s Abbie Dahl second at 158-166). Fox pinned Saydey Scholbrock of Cresco at 1:03, Jane Murphy of Decorah in 39 seconds, and Dahl at 3:03. Dahl pinned Murphy at 1:42 and Scholbrock in 39 seconds.
North Fayette Valley’s Abby Boehm placed first at 176-189 by first pinning Annamee Leverson of Cresco in 19 seconds and then Morgan Smith of Denver in 37 seconds.
Isabelle Meyer of Sumner-Fredericksburg placed second at 120-123. She Pinned Ashley Ferrie of Cresco in 50 seconds and Jess Moore of Denver at 5:47. Regan Griffith of Waukon, who took first, pinned Meyer at 1:31.
Naomi Gaede of Oelwein placed second at 131-136. She pinned Maria Medberry of Central Eklader at 3:54 and Mairi Sessions of Decorah in 40 seconds. Lilly Luft of Charles City won a 9-3 decision over Gaede to take first place.
Kennedy Lape of Oelwein placed second at 140-144. She pinned Rebekah Pedlar of Decorah at 1:26. Lape lost by fall to Claire Quirk of New Hampton, who took first place, and Amanda Lievano of Cresco.
Raina Shonka of Sumner-Fredericksburg placed third at 127-133. She pinned Chloe Rice of Cresco at 3:41. She lost by fall to Emma Thurm of Denver at 1:45 and Isabel Hide of Decorah at 126. Hide placed first and Thurm was second.
Keeley Kehrli of East Buchanan took third at 142-148 by pinning Alexis Franco of Sumner-Fredericksburg at 3:03. Franco placed fourth.