The Cougars faced Decorah at Thunder Lanes in a make-up contest last Tuesday. The boys had a narrow lead after the individual games, but couldn’t hold it through the Baker portion of the meet, ultimately falling to Decorah 2474 to 2279.
The boys were led by Thundyr Quigley’s 349 series (177 and 172 games), Ryan Rochford’s 345 series (175 and 170 games), and Lane Arens 344 series (183 and 161 games).
The girls bowled well, but the inexperience showed as they fell to Decorah 2164 to 1916.
The girls were led by Emma Pitz with a 368 series (194 and 174 games). Alyssa Tryon also bowled well throwing games of 134 and 152 for a 286 series. Setting personal bests were Marta Sild with a 142 game and Kennedy Kelly with her 124 game.
“The future looks bright for the Cougars,” said head coach Ryan Dougan.
The boys faced tough competition at Thunder Lanes against Charles City on Friday, Dec. 4, and were not able to pull out a victory.
The Cougars were led by Ryan Rochford with his scores of 198 and 195 for a team-leading 393 series. Lane Arens had a nice game of 190 as well. The boys also threw a 201 Baker game to show improvement from the first meet.
The girls also lost to a tough Charles City squad, but not without some bright spots. Emma Pitz led the girls with a 181 game and a 315 series. Alyssa Tryon also had a nice game of 166 and Kelli Dillon had a 270 series.
UP NEXT: Sumner-Fredericksburg travels to Super Bowl in Forest City on Friday for a 4 p.m. contest.