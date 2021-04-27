SUMNER — Kody VanEngelenburg led his Sumner-Fredericksburg boys team to fourth place out of nine teams on Monday at their home Blue and Gold Relays.
Tripoli won the meet with 152 team points, followed by Nashua-Plainfield (135), MFL MarMac (98), S-F (87), Janesville (54), Turkey Valley (47), West Central (26), Columbus Catholic (17) and Postville (3).
VanEngelenburg led the Cougars with 25.5 team points. Seventeen team members contributed points.
Engelenburg placed first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.99 seconds, third in the 100 (11.47) and second in the 200 (23.39).
Austin Langreck, Beau Nederhoff, Trey Nederhoff and VanEngelenburg took third in the 4x400 relay (3:46.66).
Austin Langreck won the 800 with a time of 2:13.91.
Also finishing in the points:
• Nederhoff, Jesse Jones, Nederhoff and Langreck placed second in the 4x800 relay (8:59.04).
• Nathan Zupke, Colton Zupke, Davis VanSickle and Achilles Quigley were third in the 440 shuttle hurdle relay (1:14.08).
• Ethan Boyle took third in the 3200 (11:27.04).
• Peyton Schmitz, Trace Meyer, Jaxon Willems and Nederhoff finished third in the 1600-distance medley relay (4:07.26).
• Klay Seehase took third in discus with a throw of 102 feet, 5 inches.
• Kade Mitchell was fourth in high jump (5-6.00)
• Willems placed fourth in long jump (16-8.75)
• Cadillac Pagel took sixth in shot put (32-9.5).
• Schmitz, Quigley, Trace Meyer and Willems placed fourth in the 4x100 relay (48.70).
• Nathan Zupke, Schmitz, Bennett Christensen and Trace Meyer took sixth in the 4x200 relay (1:41.97).
• Schmitz, Willems, Mitchell and Trace Meyer took sixth in the 800-sprint medley relay (1:44.73).