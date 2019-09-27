SUMNER — How do you define Wild West wear?
For the boys in the white pickup that pulled into Casey’s General Store Wednesday morning, it’s sleeveless, plaid button-down or snap shirts.
Not all the buttons had to work.
Mix that in with a straw or baseball cap and rubber farm or cowboy boots and you are Wild West — kind of.
It’s all a matter of interpretation, and that’s how Sumner-Fredericksburg students Kyler Wilharm, Owen Kime, Zach Yungtum and Blake Biermann rolled.
It’s Homecoming Week at Sumner-Fredericksburg, and student attire has fluctuated wildly between themes and decades.
Remember Flavor Flav? Family and consumer science teacher Rachel Hauptly made a necklace out of a big clock and paid homage to the rapper and comedian.
Students Madison Wilkens and Kylee Jordan pulled off a hair-band hard rocking look circa the late 1980s.
Senior Alexis Franco was all about art education on Thursday as she became Bob Ross, host of “The Joy of Painting,” which aired on PBS in the 1980s and ‘90s.
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s dress-up days included Music Day on Monday, Tailgate Day on Tuesday, and Wild West Wednesday, and Thursday was Time Warp Day. Freshmen dressed in 1950s attire, sophomore in the 60s, juniors in the 70s and seniors in the 80s.
Today, is Cougar Pride Day, when blue, green and gold will dominate, and there will be a parade at 2:30 p.m.
By comparison, area schools also did their versions of Friday school spirit days, but also went their own ways. Wapsie Valley’s homecoming dress up days included PJ Day, Twin Day, and Redneck Day.
Oelwein included Career Day, Decades Day, Superhero/Character Day, and Class Color Day
Starmont went with Clowning Around Day, Circus du Starmont Day, and Star Wars Day (Their homerooms are called “Stars” and they competed that day over being the best dressed for various themes).
Wednesday at Sumner-Fredericksburg was also the day the title games for the Powerpuff Football and Ironman Volleyball tournaments between the classes.
In Starmont, they had a dodgeball tournament.