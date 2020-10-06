SUMNER — In a Class 1A District 4 football matchup on Friday, Jesup and Sumner-Fredericksburg will each be looking for their third win this year. It’s the final week of the regular season with district playoffs begining Oct. 16.
Jesup is coming off a 56-14 loss to the district’s top team, Waterloo Columbus (4-0 in the district, 5-1 overall).
Sumner-Fredericksburg celebrated a 26-8 Homecoming win in a non-district game against Central Springs.
The Cougars put up 274 rushing yards on 59 carries in the game. Nathan Zupke was their leading rusher with 17 carries for 86 yards, followed by Owen Kime (17-for-72), Peyton Schmitz (19-for-66) and Kade Mitchell (9-for-50). Schmitz and Zupke each scored a touchdown.
Sumner-Fredericksburg has 104 yards passing. Schmitz completed seven passes including for a 32-yard touchdown to Kody VanEngelenburg, who had 72 yards receiving. Beau Nederhoff had one catch for 19 yards and Alec Aries had one catch for 13 yards.
Nederhoff and VanEngelenburg also caught one interception each and Kime recovered a fumble.
SCORING BY QUARTER
S-F 0 12 6 8 — 26
CS 0 0 0 8 — 8