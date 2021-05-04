SUMNER — Sumner-
Fredericksburg girls captured the top five spots in Monday’s home dual meet against Denver on the way to a 34-stroke victory.
S-F junior Katie Reno had the top score, shooting a 45 at Meadowbrook Country Club in Sumner.
That ties Reno with teammate junior Morgan Brandt, for the best 9-hole score of the season so far. Brandt shot a 45 at Meadowbrook on April 6 against Jesup. Reno shot a 46 that day.
On Monday, Brandt tied her teammate, senior Chantelle Nuss, for second with a 46. Sophomore Marissa Nuss was 4th with a 57 and senior Brynlee Volker was fifth at 59.
The Cougars are 5-1 in dual meets this season. They also have placed first in one triangular and one tournament, and second in two other triangulars.
UP NEXT: The Cougars will host the North Iowa Cedar League-East Conference girls meet on Monday, May 10, beginning at 10 a.m.