SUMNER — The Cougars ran away with their home Blue and Gold Relays on Monday.
Sumner-Fredericksburg girls took first as a team with 162 points. Turkey Valley was second at 144, followed by Nashua-Plainfield (127), West Central (52), Janesville (41), Tripoli (27), Columbus Catholic (22), MFL MarMac (15) and Postville (12).
Twenty-three team members contributed team points, with Hana Wedemeier leading the pack with 22.
Wedemeier took first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.85 seconds. She took second in the 200M dash at 27.86.
Isabelle Elliot won the 400M dash at 1:07.63.
Ava Bernhard and Claire Rucker placed first and second, respectively, in the high jump with leaps of 4 feet, 6 inches.
Jana Meyer, Sasha Gitch, Emma Peterson and Hana Wedemeier won the 4X200M relay with a time of 1:52.44.
Alivia Lange, Elliott, Molly Niewoehner and Jana Meyer took first in the 4x400M relay at 4:32.94.
Also finishing in the points were:
• Lily Mayo took second in the 3000M run (13:03.97) and Emersen Warnke was fourth (14:04.7).
• Hillary Trainor placed second in the 800M run (2:30.41) and Karee Schult took fifth (2:54.39).
• Clarice Lynch was second in discus with a throw of 96 feet. Niewoehner was fourth (81-04) and Kayla Kuhlmann was sixth (71-09).
• Lange, Isabelle Elliott, Niewoehner and Trainor took second in the 4x800M relay (10:43.65).
• Abigail Zabel, Kuhlmann, Cortney Wedemeier and Kayla Wilkinson took second in the 4x100M weight person relay.
• Carmen Schmidt, Alivia Seehase, Madison Wilkens and Abby Meyer placed second in the 400M shuttle hurdle relay (1:20.62).
• Abby Meyer, Samantha Fowler, Peterson and Jana Meyer placed third in the 800-sprint medley relay (2:05.41)
• Peterson, Fowler, Lange and Trainor took third in the 1600-distance medley relay (4:45.76).
• Gitch placed fourth in the 200M dash (28.45) and fifth in the 100M dash (13.55)
• Fowler took fourth in long jump (13-5).
• Niewoehner took fourth in the 400M dash (1:10.7).
• Abby Meyer took fourth in 100M hurdles (18.55).
• Jana Meyer, Gitch, Fowler and Hana Wedemeier were third in the 4x100M relay (54.30)
• Warnke placed sixth in the 1500M run (6:20.57)
• Lynch placed sixth in shot put (26-5)