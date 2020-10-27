SUMNER — Freshman Isabelle Elliot served up six of Sumner-Fredericksburg’s 14 aces Monday night against Clayton Ridge.
The Cougars (26-7) sped to a 3-0 win (25-8, 25-9, 25-6) in the Class 2A Region 7 semifinal over the Eagles (12-8).
Sumner-Fredericksburg landed 72 of 75 serves, with sophomore Payten Seehase getting four aces, followed by sophomore Aliva Lange (3) and junior Gracie Jones (1).
Elliot also led her team in kills with 11, followed by junior Morgan Brandt (4), senior Chantelle Nuss (2), freshman Morgan Block (2), Seehase (1), junior Katie Reno (1) and junior Whitney Tegtmeier (1).
Seehase led in assists with 11, followed by Brandt (8) and Lange (1).
Lang and Elliot each has 12 of the Cougars’ 43 digs. Jones added eight, followed by senior Abby Meyer (3), Brandt (2), Seehase (2), Nuss (2) and Tegmeier (2).
UP NEXT: Sumner-Fredericksburg will play in the regional championship on Wednesday against Hudson (28-7) at West Delaware High School. The first serve will be at 7 p.m.