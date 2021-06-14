Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Chantelle Nuss

Junior Chantelle Nuss, pictured here hitting against Aplington-Parkersburg on Thursday, June 3, hit a run-scoring triple in Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli’s 4-2 victory over BCLUW.

 TIM MILLER | COURTESY PHOTO

CONRAD — Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli won one and lost two games over the weekend at the David Lee Classic softball tournament hosted by BCLUW.

As a result, the Cougars headed into Monday’s doubleheader at Jesup with a season record of 10-8.

Gilbert defeated the Cougars 13-4 Friday afternoon, with S-F-T scoring a run in the first and 3 runs in the sixth.

The Tigers scored in every inning except the fifth.

Senior infielder Abby Meyer led S-F-T at the plate by going 2-for-3 with a home run. Freshman right fielder Jana Meyer also scored a run and had two hits, including a double.

Junior Morgan Brandt, who hit one single, and eighth-grade centerfielder Isabel Bernard, with two singles, each scored once.

Gilbert improved its season record to 8-7 over the weekend.

The Cougars defeated the tournament host in their first game on Saturday, 4-2. After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, S-F-T took the lead with a two-run third inning and tacking on runs in the fourth and fifth. Winless BCLUW added a run in the bottom of the sixth

Brandt hit a two-run double and scored a run herself to lead the offense.

Senior Chantelle Nuss added a run-scoring triple and Bernard knocked in a run with a single.

Eighth-grade starting pitcher Saela Steege had two strike outs and gave up only one earned run in her seven-inning complete game performance.

S-F-T closed out its tournament against South Hardin. The Tigers shut out the Cougars, 10-0 behind freshman pitcher Hailey Rosonke. She held S-F-T to two hits, singles by Meyer and Bernard.

South Hardin improved to 10-2 overall this season.

Tags

Trending Food Videos