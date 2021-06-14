CONRAD — Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli won one and lost two games over the weekend at the David Lee Classic softball tournament hosted by BCLUW.
As a result, the Cougars headed into Monday’s doubleheader at Jesup with a season record of 10-8.
Gilbert defeated the Cougars 13-4 Friday afternoon, with S-F-T scoring a run in the first and 3 runs in the sixth.
The Tigers scored in every inning except the fifth.
Senior infielder Abby Meyer led S-F-T at the plate by going 2-for-3 with a home run. Freshman right fielder Jana Meyer also scored a run and had two hits, including a double.
Junior Morgan Brandt, who hit one single, and eighth-grade centerfielder Isabel Bernard, with two singles, each scored once.
Gilbert improved its season record to 8-7 over the weekend.
The Cougars defeated the tournament host in their first game on Saturday, 4-2. After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, S-F-T took the lead with a two-run third inning and tacking on runs in the fourth and fifth. Winless BCLUW added a run in the bottom of the sixth
Brandt hit a two-run double and scored a run herself to lead the offense.
Senior Chantelle Nuss added a run-scoring triple and Bernard knocked in a run with a single.
Eighth-grade starting pitcher Saela Steege had two strike outs and gave up only one earned run in her seven-inning complete game performance.
S-F-T closed out its tournament against South Hardin. The Tigers shut out the Cougars, 10-0 behind freshman pitcher Hailey Rosonke. She held S-F-T to two hits, singles by Meyer and Bernard.
South Hardin improved to 10-2 overall this season.