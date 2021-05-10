SUMNER — Two Sumner-Fredericksburg players won all-conference honors at the North Iowa Cedar League-East girls golf championship on Monday, as the Cougars came in second as a team.
Dike-New Hartford won the conference championship at Meadowbrook Golf Course in Sumner with a team score of 397. Host Sumner-Fredericksburg put up a 406.
The top nine individual finishers won all-conference honors. Columbus Catholic’s Molly Fereday took first with an 83 in the 18-hole meet.
Dike-New Hartford’s Jillian Beuter (91) was second.
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Katie Reno and Dike-New Hartford’s Ann Syharath tied for third at 93.
Denver’s Olivial Buhr and Hudson’s Haley Haack tied at fifth at 96.
Denver’s Haley Bahlmann took seventh at 98.
Jesup’s Kalista Schutte was eighth with a 102.
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Marissa Nuss took ninth at 103.
Denver (407) placed third as a team, followed by Columbus Catholic (410) in fourth, Jesup (424) in fifth, Hudson (451) in sixth, Wapsie Valley (474) in seventh and Union (486) in eighth.
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s remaining individual scores included Morgan Brandt and Chantelle Nuss tied for 13th at 105. Brynlee Volker (114) was 29th. Sierra Tiedt (117) was 31st.
Wapsie Valley’s top finisher was Lydia Imbrogno with a 104, which tied her for 10th. She was followed by Anna Curley (112) 25th, Jaylyn Robinson (125) 38th, Sophia Kohl (133) 42nd, Olivia Oldfather (154) 46th and Madyson Richards (169) 48th.
After Schutte, Jesup’s top finisher was Jamie Thoma at 16th with a 106, followed by Alexis Harris and Rachel Clayberg (108) tied at 18th, Laney Fischer (111) 24th, and Gracie Joblinske (113) 28th.