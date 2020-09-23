SUMNER — The 2020 Homecoming Week for Sumner-Fredericksburg High School begins Monday, Sept. 28, with PJ Day and will wrap up Saturday, Oct. 3, with a movie at the S-F Athletic Complex rather than the traditional dance.
The school recently announced the schedule of events, which includes the traditional parade through town on Friday, Oct. 2, after the school's 1:30 p.m. Homecoming Pep Rally and coronation.
The Homecoming Court members are:
• Alec Aries, son of Andrew and Sarah Aries;
• Josh Boettcher, son of Dan and Kelly Bunn;
• Danny Dillon, son of Tim and Jennifer Dillon;
• Becca Farrell, daughter of Stacie and Brandon Hoeger and the late Joseph Farrell;
• Owen Kime, son of Ed and Lori Kime;
• Landree Kobliska, daughter of Laura Jordan and the late Bille Kobliska;
• Spencer Matt, son of Chris and Kelly Matt;
• Abby Meyer, daughter of Jeff and Gina Meyer;
• Kallison Rochford, daughter of Cory and Jeanee Rochford;
• Raina Shonka, daughter of Scott Shonka and Tia Calhoun;
• Sierra Tiedt, daughter of Dave and Sue Tiedt;
• Kody VanEngelenburg, son of Tony and Ann VanEngelenburg;
• Hana Wedemeier, daughter of Jeff and Bobbie Jo Wedemeier; and
• Kyler Wilharm, son of Rendall and Tara Wilharm.
The school will have dress up days, the first being PJ Day, followed by Tropical Tuesday, Generations Day on Wednesday, Neon Day on Thursday and Cougar Pride Day on Friday. On Generations Day, seniors are invited to dress up as senior citizens, juniors as middle-aged people, sophomores as toddlers and freshmen as babies.
Each day will also have special activities for the students: "HoCo Bingo" on Monday, a scavenger hunt on Tuesday, "Who's That Senior?" on Wednesday and "Dance Party USA" on Thursday. The Family, Career and Community Leaders of America chapter will host a breakfast for students on Friday.
The Cougars will take on Central Springs on Friday in the Homecoming football game. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
The movie on Saturday will begin between 8-8:30 p.m. and will be the Adam Sandler comedy "The Waterboy."