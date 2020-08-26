Sumner-Fredericksburg volleyball is eager to get back on the court. They are coming off a 2019 when they made it to the Class 2A Region 7 quarterfinal, but lost 0-3 to Beckman Catholic, who finished second in State.
“We return arguably one of the best setters in the state in Morgan Brandt, and we return all but two players this season from last year’s squad,” head coach Tori Sorenson said. “Although we are young in some areas, we return key experience. We will expect those returners to take another step.”
The Cougars bring back eight letter winners, including Brandt, a junior coming off an all-conference season. She recorded 307 assists, 51 aces and a team-high 222 kills last season.
The additional letter winners are Clarice Lynch, Abby Meyer, Chantelle Nuss, Katie Reno, Gracie Jones, Alivia Lange and Payten Seehase. Seehase led the team in assists last season with 327.
Aside from improving on last season, the biggest task at hand for everyone is following the COVID-19 guidelines. Sorenson wants her team to not only be aware of the physical regulations, but also the mental aspect of dealing with change.
“I think the challenge for everyone this season is some of the unknown and challenges of COVID,” Sorenson said. “Tournament formats may look different, spectators, possibility of cancellations. We will need to mentally prepare for the possibility of changes with the hopes that all goes smoothly.”
Sorenson has a veteran coaching staff to lean on, assistant coaches Pam Frisch and Tom Nuss.
“We are blessed to have both with the experience and enthusiasm they bring to our program,” Sorenson said.
The Cougars are looking forward to the season.
“We can’t wait to be back on the court playing,” Sorenson said. “I think we have depth this year and a number of individuals have the ability to step up and contribute on any given night.”
At a glance
Past 3 years: 17-19 in 2019, 10-25 in 2018, 14-19 in 2017
Coaching staff: Head coach Tori Sorenson, assistant coaches Pam Frisch and Tom Nuss.
2020 SCHEDULE
Thursday, Aug 27, 5:30 p.m., at Tripoli
Thursday, Sept. 3, 7:15 p.m., at Dike-New Hartford
Saturday, Sept. 5, 9 a.m., tournament at New Hampton
Tuesday, Sept. 8, 5:30 p.m., Hudson
Saturday, Sept. 12, tournament, 9 a.m. at Linn-Mar
Tuesday, Sept. 15, 7:15 p.m. vs. Grundy Center
Saturday, Sept. 19, tournament 9 a.m. at Dike-New Hartford
Tuesday, Sept. 22, 4 p.m. at Denver
Saturday, Sept. 26, tournament 9 a.m. at Denver
Tuesday, Sept. 29, 7:15 p.m. at Aplington-Parkersburg
Saturday, Oct 3, tournament 9 a.m. at Columbus Catholic
Tuesday, Oct 6, 7:15 p.m. vs. Union
Thursday, Oct 8, 7:15 p.m. vs. Columbus Catholic
Tuesday, Oct 13, 7:15 p.m. at Jesup
Monday, Oct 19-28, Regional Tournament TBA