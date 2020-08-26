Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

2020 SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG VARSITY VOLLEYBALL: Pictured from left, front row: Marissa Nuss, Gracie Jones, Eliza Steinborn, Alivia Lange, Abby Meyer, Raina Shonka, manager Claire Sorensen. Kneeling: Morgan Block, Bella Rhea, Adriana Tiedt. Standing: manager Riley Kruse, assistant coach Tom Nuss, Katie Reno, Chantelle Nuss, Whitney Tegtmeier, Clarice Lynch, Isabelle Elliott, Payten Seehase, Morgan Brandt, head coach Tori Sorenson and assistant coach Pam Frisch.

Sumner-Fredericksburg volleyball is eager to get back on the court. They are coming off a 2019 when they made it to the Class 2A Region 7 quarterfinal, but lost 0-3 to Beckman Catholic, who finished second in State.

“We return arguably one of the best setters in the state in Morgan Brandt, and we return all but two players this season from last year’s squad,” head coach Tori Sorenson said. “Although we are young in some areas, we return key experience. We will expect those returners to take another step.”

The Cougars bring back eight letter winners, including Brandt, a junior coming off an all-conference season. She recorded 307 assists, 51 aces and a team-high 222 kills last season.

The additional letter winners are Clarice Lynch, Abby Meyer, Chantelle Nuss, Katie Reno, Gracie Jones, Alivia Lange and Payten Seehase. Seehase led the team in assists last season with 327.

Aside from improving on last season, the biggest task at hand for everyone is following the COVID-19 guidelines. Sorenson wants her team to not only be aware of the physical regulations, but also the mental aspect of dealing with change.

“I think the challenge for everyone this season is some of the unknown and challenges of COVID,” Sorenson said. “Tournament formats may look different, spectators, possibility of cancellations. We will need to mentally prepare for the possibility of changes with the hopes that all goes smoothly.”

Sorenson has a veteran coaching staff to lean on, assistant coaches Pam Frisch and Tom Nuss.

“We are blessed to have both with the experience and enthusiasm they bring to our program,” Sorenson said.

The Cougars are looking forward to the season.

“We can’t wait to be back on the court playing,” Sorenson said. “I think we have depth this year and a number of individuals have the ability to step up and contribute on any given night.”

At a glance

Past 3 years: 17-19 in 2019, 10-25 in 2018, 14-19 in 2017

Coaching staff: Head coach Tori Sorenson, assistant coaches Pam Frisch and Tom Nuss.

2020 SCHEDULE

Thursday, Aug 27, 5:30 p.m., at Tripoli

Thursday, Sept. 3, 7:15 p.m., at Dike-New Hartford

Saturday, Sept. 5, 9 a.m., tournament at New Hampton

Tuesday, Sept. 8, 5:30 p.m., Hudson

Saturday, Sept. 12, tournament, 9 a.m. at Linn-Mar

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 7:15 p.m. vs. Grundy Center

Saturday, Sept. 19, tournament 9 a.m. at Dike-New Hartford

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 4 p.m. at Denver

Saturday, Sept. 26, tournament 9 a.m. at Denver

Tuesday, Sept. 29, 7:15 p.m. at Aplington-Parkersburg

Saturday, Oct 3, tournament 9 a.m. at Columbus Catholic

Tuesday, Oct 6, 7:15 p.m. vs. Union

Thursday, Oct 8, 7:15 p.m. vs. Columbus Catholic

Tuesday, Oct 13, 7:15 p.m. at Jesup

Monday, Oct 19-28, Regional Tournament TBA

